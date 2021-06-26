Aspiring Bitcoin Millionaire? These 2 Things Need to Happen First

Is investing in Bitcoin right for you?

If all this is making you a little leery of investing in Bitcoin, that's OK. It's not for everyone. If you have some extra cash and you'd like to invest a little money in the cryptocurrency just to see what happens, that's fine. But if you're not willing to take that risk, there are other, safer paths to millionaire status.

You could invest in cryptocurrency stocks rather than cryptocurrencies themselves. These are stocks in companies that stand to benefit if cryptocurrencies become more widely accepted. But they're also strong companies in their own right, so they have the potential to make you money even if Bitcoin never takes off.