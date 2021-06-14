Authorized Users: Everything You Need To Know

How to Add or Remove an Authorized User

The person who owns the account, known in the business as the “primary cardholder,” can add an authorized user by calling an issuer or by logging into an online account. Adding an authorized user to a credit card also offers a great way to keep rarely used accounts active.

Some credit card companies charge an annual fee for adding an authorized user. For example, the Citi Prestige card charges $75 per additional card member. We’ll say it again, like we always do: Read the card’s terms or call the issuer before doing anything.

A simple phone call to the issuer is all that’s needed to remove an authorized user. Typically, the cardholder can call the number on the back of their credit card to make that happen. The authorized user’s card will be deactivated and their name will be removed from the account.

Bottom Line

Adding an authorized user to a credit card account has its benefits, specifically that both parties can increase credit scores with responsible spending habits. But overspending is an easy mistake to make, especially if it’s not caught early, so a primary cardholder should monitor account activity frequently to prevent any mishaps. No matter what, adding an authorized user to a credit card is a risk for both parties, but it’s a nice thing to do for a friend or family member who might be struggling financially. As should always be advice for those looking for a way out of a tricky spot: Consider all the options before making a decision.

