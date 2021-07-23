Avoid Taxes on Social Security With This Key Retirement Decision

Millions of seniors today collect Social Security, and for some of them, it's their main source of income. But many retirees are shocked to learn that Social Security benefits, like other types of income, are subject to taxes. And that alone can constitute a major financial blow.

The good news, however, is that one key decision on your part could help you avoid having your benefits taxed.

Choose your retirement home strategically

Whether you'll pay taxes on Social Security at the federal level will depend on your total income. If those benefits are your sole income source, you'll usually get out of taxes, but if you have multiple income streams, taxes could come into play.

To see if you'll be subject to taxes on your Social Security benefits, you'll need to calculate your provisional income. That's your non-Social Security earnings plus half of your annual benefit payout. Once that total exceeds $25,000 for single tax filers and $32,000 for married ones, taxes on benefits take effect.