Avoid This One Thing to Save $360,000 More for Retirement

Let's say, in an alternate world, you decided to pay a financial advisor a 1% annual fee to manage your invested retirement assets. Understanding the benefits of index funds, the advisor directs your money to the same total market fund mentioned in the above example, and the investment earns the same 8% return. In this case, your investment portfolio in retirement would leave you with $1.84 million -- a nice haul by itself, but not the $2.2 million you would have earned had you managed your own portfolio. How is this possible?

The truth is, a 1% fee has a deleterious effect on an investment portfolio, and an eerily quiet one at that. It sounds harmless, but the reality is that a 1% (or higher!) fee will act as a major drag on your returns over time. This is especially true from an administrative standpoint, because you don't have to physically write a check each time the fee is charged. It's tacitly deducted in the background. So even if you end up retiring with just over $1.8 million -- no doubt, a reason to be happy -- you'll have missed out on $360,000 that you would have earned had you lived exactly the same life over your working career but chosen not to pay the advisor's 1% fee.