Baby Boomers Retired At A Record Pace In 2020. Here’s Where They’re Looking To Move

And it might not all be yours. If you have children, then you probably have some of their stuff, too. Before you put your home on the market, experts say it’s a good idea to declutter.

Depending on how much you have, this could be a long process, so give yourself plenty of time. There are even companies out there that can help you sort, organize and toss.

“When you’ve lived in a home for 20 to 40 years, you can collect lots of stuff. Allow a new buyer to see all the space they are buying and be able to think of it as a fresh palette,” says Lindsey DellaSala, real estate agent and owner of The DJ & Lindsey Team in Jacksonville, Florida.

4. Invest in Small Repairs and Curb Appeal

Take stock of minor repairs and updates to your home before you start showing it. Small fixes can help juice your profits in today’s seller’s market. These can be low-budget projects that give your home a clean, bright feel or minor tasks, like changing out old light bulbs.