‘Back to Normal’ Boosts Pandemic Pup Costs

If you know you’re going back to the office in, say, September, begin adjusting your four-legged companion to a new routine in August, Hunter recommends.

Start by doing practice runs. This could be as simple as leaving the house for a few minutes at a time so your dog can get used to being away from you, says Nicole Ellis, certified professional dog trainer and pet lifestyle expert for Rover, a pet care marketplace.

You could also recruit help to keep your dog occupied and cared for while you’re away. Pet sitters can check on your dog, plus give refills of food and water. Doggy day care services provide interaction with other dogs. Dog walkers give your dog exercise.

Go fetch a budget

But adding expenses like dog walkers and pet sitters into your financial equation can be costly. (After all, you can expect to pay anywhere from $15 to $45 per walk, depending on where you live.)