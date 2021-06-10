Banking Tools Can Help Boost Savings While Paying Off Debt

Add roundup programs

Some financial institutions offer a roundup feature, which can help you build savings. For every purchase you make, the bank will round up the amount, usually to the nearest dollar, and put the difference into a savings account. This way, you’ll save in small amounts that you’re unlikely to notice.

"Think of roundups as the modern-day digital piggy bank — all that spare change you throw into a bucket and check later," Ahmed says. "Only this time, it's added to your savings immediately and hopefully earning some interest."

Putting away tiny amounts might not seem important, but building up savings starts with just a couple of dollars, says Tania Brown, a certified financial planner and partner at SaverLife, a nonprofit whose mission is to help working families save money. With savings, "it’s a marathon, not a sprint," she says.

Use the right accounts and banking tools for effortless consistency