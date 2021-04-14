Battle Of The Bikes: Amex takes On Chase/Peloton Partnership With New SoulCycle Offer

Bigger spenders who want the luxe Tread+ treadmill, which costs $4,865 plus a monthly subscription, can earn 48,650 Ultimate Rewards points, worth $729.75, also 15% of the purchase price, when redeemed for travel or eligible Pay Yourself Back purchases. Throw in a couple of accessories like an extra pair of cycling shoes and weights to hit the spending cap and you’ll snag the maximum 50,000 points that comes with this offer, worth up to $750 depending on how you use it. That’s a pretty nice offer on $5,000 worth of spending for a card that you already own.

Bottom Line

The Chase’s Peloton offer has the edge over the Amex SoulCycle offer as it’s more generous, especially when you combine the potential 15% earnings back plus statement credits towards the cost of the monthly subscription service.

The American Express offer is also one that is only available to cardmembers who applied for their cards on or before Jan. 31, 2021. You will not be eligible for this offer if you applied for the card after this date. There are no such restrictions on the Sapphire Reserve or the Sapphire Preferred.

But if you were planning on buying a piece of Peloton or SoulCycle equipment anyway, and you own a qualifying card, any of the offers are worthwhile, especially given that discounts on these brands are hard to come by. Whichever one you choose, make sure to activate the offer via your card’s Website or app to take advantage of it.

