Be Ready to Work for Labor Day Bargains This Year

“We have consumers who are believed to have quite a bit of money in their pockets, but the retailers do not have a lot of product,” says Tom Arnold, professor of finance at the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business in Virginia.

“The supply chain issues are very real in that the retailers are having a difficult time getting product, and when they do get product, they are facing a higher cost for the product.”

That means some retailers are struggling just to fill their shelves. And if these stores don’t have much inventory to sell in the first place, they won’t be as motivated to discount the items they do have in stock.

Here’s how a retailer might be thinking about inventory: “In past years, I could have 100 units, thinking I could sell 50 at regular price, the next 30 at 25% off and then clear out with half-price,” Arnold says. “Well, this year I might only have 50 units and I might be able to sell all of them at regular price.”

Sale categories are in flux