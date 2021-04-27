Best Balance Transfer Cards For Fair Credit Of May 2021

If you’re carrying high-interest credit card debt that you can’t pay off right away, using a balance transfer offer can be a smart money move. The less you’re paying in interest fees, the more you can put towards knocking out the principal debt.

But when your credit is just fair, it can be a bit of a pickle. Fair credit may mean you may not be eligible for some of the best balance transfer cards on the market. If you have fair credit and you’re looking to transfer a balance to another card, here’s what to know.

How Does A Balance Transfer Work?

The premise of a balance transfer is simple: Take the balance, or debt you have on a high-interest credit card and transfer it to a new card that comes with a 0% APR introductory offer. This move can save you money since you won’t be paying any interest on that debt for the length of the promotional offer. But there are a few caveats to this transaction.