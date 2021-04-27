Best Balance Transfer Cards For Fair Credit Of May 2021

If you’re carrying high-interest credit card debt that you can’t pay off right away, using a balance transfer offer can be a smart money move. The less you’re paying in interest fees, the more you can put towards knocking out the principal debt.
But when your credit is just fair, it can be a bit of a pickle. Fair credit may mean you may not be eligible for some of the best balance transfer cards on the market. If you have fair credit and you’re looking to transfer a balance to another card, here’s what to know.
How Does A Balance Transfer Work?
The premise of a balance transfer is simple: Take the balance, or debt you have on a high-interest credit card and transfer it to a new card that comes with a 0% APR introductory offer. This move can save you money since you won’t be paying any interest on that debt for the length of the promotional offer. But there are a few caveats to this transaction.
For starters, most balance transfer cards will also charge you a balance transfer fee, typically ranging from 3% to 5% of the amount being transferred. For example, if you transfer a $5,000 balance to a card that charges a 3% balance transfer fee, it will cost you $150 just to move your balance. Make sure you do the math to make sure that any balance transfer fee will ultimately cost you less than you’d pay in interest on the card you already have.
You should also know that you typically can’t transfer a balance to a card issued by one bank to a card issued by the same bank. So if you’re carrying debt on a card issued by Chase, you won’t be able to transfer that balance to another card issued by Chase. Make sure you fully understand how to make a balance transfer work for you before diving in.
Balance Transfer Card Options If You Have Fair Credit
When you’re applying for any kind of new loan, the potential lender has to consider how risky it is to extend credit to you. And your credit score is an indicator of how likely you are to default on a loan.
Cards aimed at those with fair credit generally don’t come laden with perks like rewards or lengthy 0% APR offers. This can make finding a credit card with a balance transfer offer when you have fair credit a bit like a needle in a haystack.
However, you can consider the following options.
Aspire FCU Platinum Mastercard®*
- Annual fee of $0
- Introductory 0% APR: 0% Intro APR for 6 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR based on your creditworthiness
- Balance transfer fee of Either $5 or 2% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Since Aspire is a credit union, you have to be a member to apply for the card. Eligibility is restricted to those working for an eligible employer affiliated with Aspire, by making a donation to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center or having a family member who is a member.
Read our full review of the Aspire FCU Platinum Mastercard to learn more.
Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Credit Card*
- Annual fee of $0
- Introductory balance transfer offer of 0
- Low, ongoing APR of 5.99% - 18.00% Variable APR for those who qualify, which could make this card an excellent choice for someone who needs an extra-long runway to pay off their debt.
- No balance transfer fees
- Since Navy Federal is a credit union, you have to be a member to apply for the card. Eligibility is restricted to those affiliated with an eligible sector of the military including the armed forces, Department of Defense, National Guard or family (including grandparents or grandchildren) or household member of someone who qualifies.
A Personal Loan Could Be Your Best Bet
The choices are pretty limited when it comes to balance transfer cards for fair credit. But there is an alternate option that may make better financial sense: a personal loan. These one-time lump sum loans often have lower interest rates than credit cards. And, because you pay a personal loan back in equal monthly installments, you won’t get stuck with a ballooning balance like you can with a credit card.
Like most financial products, there are multiple types of personal loans on the market, so it pays to shop around to find the right personal loan for debt consolidation that matches your particular circumstances.
Bottom Line
Making a plan to pay off your high-interest credit card debt is a great money move. But when you have fair credit it might be challenging to get approved for a balance transfer card offering a lower interest rate than what your current card has. In this scenario, a personal loan may be the best option to pay off your debt at a lower rate.