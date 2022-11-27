Best Balance Transfer Credit Card Offers For 2023

First, you’ll want to make sure the card you apply for has a long enough intro APR period to fully pay off your debt. If you’re still carrying a balance when the intro period ends, you’ll incur interest charges at the regular APR. Divide the amount of debt you need to pay down by the number of months the card offers at a 0% APR (remembering to factor in any balance transfer fees) and that will let you determine if the monthly payment is manageable for your situation.

Second, decide if you’re willing to pay a balance transfer fee. Most balance transfer cards charge a fee of 3% to 5% of the amount transferred. There are credit cards with no balance transfer fee, but they’re rare, and may have restrictions such as credit union membership.

Finally, make sure to select a card from a different issuer than you currently have debt with. It’s a general rule that issuers won’t let you transfer a balance from one of their cards to another. For example, you wouldn’t be able to transfer debt from an existing Citi card to a new Citi card.