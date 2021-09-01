Best Buy Continues to Impress; Medtronic Hits a New High

All the heavy lifting that Best Buy has done over the past several years to convince customers to come in and not just window shop, but to buy, is paying huge dividends for them now and this is only reinforced by COVID. We're going to keep buying so many peripherals and accessories so that we can have these hybrid work environments and small businesses will be buying from Best Buy. My thought is they made it to this point just in time, but they are almost stronger for it. They're going to continue to benefit and this is one of those that just got away from me. Chris, you said you had some more thoughts on this really intriguing story.

Hill: Well, real quick. I am glad you mentioned Corie Barry who's been CEO for just over two years and she's been at the company for more than 20 years. She was the CFO when Joly stepped down from the corner office. You got to give her credit because CEO transitions are tough to pull off and they're even tougher to pull off when you are following a successful act, and Joly left big shoes to fill. The stock has doubled in the time that Barry has been the CEO, so credit to her for navigating the pandemic and chalking up wins for shareholders. I think there are a couple of lessons that can be drawn here and you look at the way that Best Buy redid the stores. Basically saying, you know what? The layout of the store matters. Even if more and more people are shopping online, you can't ignore the in-store experience, and if you make that better, it's going to pay dividends down the line. I think that's part of the story here. I also think that the way that they looked at the service part of the business, that Geek Squad and monetizing that and investing in that. Last but not least, and this is bad news for a lot of retailers out there, but the deck was completely stacked against Best Buy and they not only survive, they have been thriving. One of my takeaways is there's no excuses. Sorry to pick one out of the list, but I look at Macy's and say, you know what? There is a path forward. Macy's is not in any worse shape today than Best Buy was in 2010 or 2011. There is a path forward for these retailers. They just got to figure out what it is.