Best Credit Cards Of April 2021: Top Offers & Rewards

No single credit card is the best option for every family, every purchase or every budget. Your credit history, the composition of your family, how much you spend and on what, your travel plans and goals and whether you are comfortable having multiple cards could all affect the best card for you. In short, the best credit card for an affluent single who splurges on foreign travel and eating out may be different than the best for a cost-conscious family that goes camping for vacation and mostly shops at Target.
For this reason, Forbes Advisor has chosen the best credit cards in a way designed to be the most helpful to the widest variety of readers. Rather than simply selecting the “best credit card” and ranking the next nine options,’ we’ve attempted to highlight the best cards for a variety of situations.
This list contains only personal credit cards. If you’re looking for a credit card for your business, consider our list of the best business credit cards.