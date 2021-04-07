Best Credit Cards Of April 2021: Top Offers & Rewards

No single credit card is the best option for every family, every purchase or every budget. Your credit history, the composition of your family, how much you spend and on what, your travel plans and goals and whether you are comfortable having multiple cards could all affect the best card for you. In short, the best credit card for an affluent single who splurges on foreign travel and eating out may be different than the best for a cost-conscious family that goes camping for vacation and mostly shops at Target.