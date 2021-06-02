Best Mortgage Lenders With No Origination Fee June 2021

Most mortgage lenders charge an origination fee, which is usually around 1% of the total cost of the loan. The purpose of the fee is to cover expenses like application processing, underwriting the loan and other administrative services the lender offers.
Although rare, some lenders do not charge an origination fee. Forbes Advisor compiled a list of lenders who waive this fee on their mortgage products and who also stood out in other ways such as offering low minimum credit score requirements, discounts and other helpful features.
