 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Mortgage Lenders With No Origination Fee June 2021
0 comments
AP

Best Mortgage Lenders With No Origination Fee June 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Most mortgage lenders charge an origination fee, which is usually around 1% of the total cost of the loan. The purpose of the fee is to cover expenses like application processing, underwriting the loan and other administrative services the lender offers.

Although rare, some lenders do not charge an origination fee. Forbes Advisor compiled a list of lenders who waive this fee on their mortgage products and who also stood out in other ways such as offering low minimum credit score requirements, discounts and other helpful features.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oil Climbs to Highest Level Since 2018 Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What Is A Bad Credit Score?
Smart Change: Personal Finance

What Is A Bad Credit Score?

  • Updated

A bad credit score can make it difficult for you to qualify for a loan. If your score is too low, this increases the chances of having your loan denied. And even if a lender approves your loan, you will likely be charged a higher interest rate. Since lenders often use different credit scoring models […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News