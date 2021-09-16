Best Pest Control Companies of 2021

Best Pest Control FAQ

How much does pest control cost?

Pest control plans can range from $250 to mid-$500 per year, depending on a number of factors such as the severity of the infestation, your region and the size of the area to be treated. Most pest control companies, however, require an initial inspection to provide you accurate pricing.

How often should pest control be done?

It depends on the severity of your pest problem. However, most pest control companies offer annual plans that include quarterly or bi-monthly visits.

Are pest control companies worth it?

Hiring a pest control company may be worth it if you're experiencing a heavy infestation or have pests that could harm your health. Most companies offer customized plans and use commercial-grade products that you can't typically buy in retail stores, along with technicians that are trained to eliminate particular types of pests. Additionally, a pest control company could help you prevent vermin, termites and other wood-eating pests whose damage to your home, systems or appliances is probably not covered by your homeowners insurance or home warranty.

What is an integrated pest management approach?

Integrated Pest Management is the standard approach within the pest control industry. It consists of a combination of chemical and non-chemical solutions that take into account the life cycle of pests, their biology and their interaction with the environment. Its goal is to treat pest issues in a way that's safe for both people and the environment.