Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards in May 2021

It might seem like the points game is just for the most frequent of flyers. Guess again. If you have a decent credit score, you too can snag free flights and upgrades. Now, a word to the wise. Travel rewards cards can come with hefty fees and high interest rates. If you’re bad at paying bills on time or often carry a monthly balance, a travel rewards card may not be for you.

All-Around Best Travel Rewards Card

If you’re not committed to one airline or hotel group, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is a great all-purpose travel card. It offers a big sign-up bonus, select lounge privileges and an awesome points-per-dollar conversion.

You earn three points per dollar spent on travel and dining. You also earn a 50% bonus when you use the points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. The card also offers lost luggage insurance, travel insurance and one-to-one point transfers to its partner hotel and airline programs.

The card does charge a $450 annual fee. While steep, it is partially offset by a $300 annual travel credit and the $100 Global Entry waiver.

Best for Lounge Access