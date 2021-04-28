Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards in May 2021

It might seem like the points game is just for the most frequent of flyers. Guess again. If you have a decent credit score, you too can snag free flights and upgrades. Now, a word to the wise. Travel rewards cards can come with hefty fees and high interest rates. If you’re bad at paying bills on time or often carry a monthly balance, a travel rewards card may not be for you.
All-Around Best Travel Rewards Card
If you’re not committed to one airline or hotel group, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is a great all-purpose travel card. It offers a big sign-up bonus, select lounge privileges and an awesome points-per-dollar conversion.
You earn three points per dollar spent on travel and dining. You also earn a 50% bonus when you use the points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. The card also offers lost luggage insurance, travel insurance and one-to-one point transfers to its partner hotel and airline programs.
The card does charge a $450 annual fee. While steep, it is partially offset by a $300 annual travel credit and the $100 Global Entry waiver.
Best for Lounge Access
Some get into travel rewards for the award flights or hotel rooms while others get into the game for lounge access. For consultants and road warriors who spend lots of time in airports, relaxing before a flight in a private area with free food and WiFi is worth an annual fee. And the best card for lounge access, whether domestically or internationally, is The Platinum Card from American Express.
With the card, you have access to the card’s own Centurion Lounges, International American Express Lounges, as well as hundreds of others through partnerships with Priority Pass, Plaza Premium, Air Space and Escapes. Card holders can also use Delta Sky Club lounges when flying on that airline.
Domestically, airlines have made it more difficult in recent years to garner lounge access through their networks using the Priority Pass. But if you make a point of flying on Delta or through airports that have Centurion Lounges (examples: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and San Francisco International Airport), it shouldn’t be a problem.
You can also supplement your Platinum Card and sign up for LoungeBuddy, an app that maps airline lounges around the world and offers access for around $35 a pop.
Best Sign Up Bonus
Although points per dollar spent is an important factor to look at when deciding on a rewards card, there are some who say nabbing a card is all about one thing: the sign-up bonus.
Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is a card that typically offers one of the best sign up bonuses – usually around 80,000 points after $5,000 in purchases during the first three months. Points can be spent directly on travel (in that case they’re worth 1.25 cents apiece) or converted to airline miles or hotel points, where the potential value is higher.
However, sign up bonuses for cards change seasonally. If you have a particular card in mind that fits your spending habits, it might make sense to shop around. Typically, the best offers for airline cards are in November, while hotel cards make their best offers in August.
Best Co-Branded Loyalty Program
If you’re interested in the travel rewards game for the perks, getting a co-branded loyalty card is probably the best option for you. Many travel hackers will have one card that they use to accrue points and then one that they use for a specific loyalty program.
Different cards offer different perks. In general, however, when you cut through all the details, their benefits are pretty similar. So if you are already loyal to one airline or hotel group, choose that company’s card. Here’s a list airline miles cards to consider. Typical perks for airlines include free luggage check, lounge access and upgrades, while typical perks for hotels include complimentary breakfast and WiFi, free nights and upgrades.
All of these will depend on what level of card you qualify for as well as how much you’re willing to pay in annual fees, so consider what the perks are worth to you personally.
Best No Annual Fee Credit Card
Although it is important to look at annual fees, when it comes to choosing among travel rewards cards, the annual fee generally should not be a deciding factor. Oftentimes, an annual fee is offset by other benefits, such as travel vouchers or lounge access.
However, if you don’t want to pay an annual fee or can’t afford one, the Wells Fargo Propel American Express card is a good option. It typically offers a 30,000-point sign-up bonus (which is worth $300 in cash back), although it’s currently running a 50,000 point bonus offer. Cardholders also get three points per dollar on dining, travel, gas and select streaming services.
Best for Budget Travelers and Students
When we think of travel rewards programs, we often have in mind a consultant who racks up miles on weekly cross-country business flights. But the truth is, anyone can get into the reward points game.
“If you’re a backpacker or budget traveler, the number one thing you can do to save money on travel is to start collecting points and miles,” says Matt Kepnes, the budget travel guru behind Nomadic Matt. “Every time you spend money, you have a chance to collect travel points. Over time, those points add up to free flights, free hotel stays, and much more.”
The go-to card for budget travelers is Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card. Points earned can be transferred to more than 40 airlines. The card also offers a hefty sign-up bonus, but does come with a not-so-budget $450 annual fee.
Whatever card piques your interest, make sure to do your research and double check the fine print. A big part of the rewards game is deciding which card will offer the biggest benefit to you personally. That means you should consider not only how much you spend on travel, but also where you go and how you get there