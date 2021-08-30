Better Buy: Amazon or Every Nasdaq Stock?

Why not the Nasdaq Composite?

While watching a calendar isn't necessarily the best use of an investor's time; it would be a bit short-sighted to look past the fact that the upcoming month of September is typically a lackluster one for the market. Data from Yardeni Research indicates that between 1928 and last year, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has averaged a loss of 1% in September -- the worst-performing month of the 12. Perhaps more amazing is the fact that September is the only month of that 92-year span that's seen more losses than wins; the bears are winning 50 to 42. The Nasdaq Composite isn't the S&P 500, but the two indices are in the same boat, largely working with the same stocks. The fact that we're entering this year's September so far ahead of where we'd normally be only bolsters the near-term bearish argument.