Better Buy: Amazon Stock or the Entire S&P 500?

None of these challenges are insurmountable. But they're somewhat new for Jassy, even if Bezos is remaining at his side as the company's executive chairman.

Of course, the lack of certainty on the regulatory front only exacerbates what's perhaps the biggest risk in owning Amazon stock at this time -- investors as a group may simply be unwilling to bet on Amazon during this transitional period. Underscoring this uncertainty is whether or not Amazon will be able to sustain its current growth trajectory once the pandemic is abating.

While not devastating, Wednesday's slight pullback in response to the impressive quarter is a subtle indication of these doubts. It could take months for the market to reestablish the sort of confidence it had in Amazon when Bezos was in charge.

Keep it in perspective, but don't ignore the risk

Don't overreact to the warning. Amazon is far from doomed, but there's a lot of change on the horizon. That tends to work against a stock.