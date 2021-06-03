Better Buy: AMC Stock or the Entire S&P 500

The S&P 500 is also self-cleansing. A company like Enron or Kodak might be flying high at a certain point, but then fail miserably. If it loses its status as one of the nation's largest companies, it will soon be replaced in the index by a growing enterprise. The self-cleansing nature of broad market index funds makes them appealing options for nearly anyone -- depending on your risk tolerance and time horizon, of course.

A five-year examination of AMC vs. the S&P 500 index, based on a $10,000 initial investment in each, illuminates how different their performances have been. The broader market average has grown slowly and relatively steadily over that period, while AMC has gyrated in seemingly random fashion, with -- until very recently -- a generally downward direction.

The verdict

As a long-term portfolio holding, there are a lot of reasons to like an S&P 500 index. But if you can't seem to get away from the allure of an apparently hot stock, you might consider making a larger investment in an S&P 500 index fund and opening a small position in AMC. If you bet all of your cash on individual stocks like AMC, you might become the next meme-stock millionaire -- or you might be left with pennies on the dollar from your initial investment. So be sure to diversify your portfolio, whether it's by using index funds or by buying enough different stocks to make your portfolio resilient.