Better Buy: Apple or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

And for perspective, in the average year the Dow is up 3.6% by late June. This year it's up an incredible 10.9% so far.

The second idea is a bit more complicated.

When investors see (or at least fear) a market correction is in the offing, as a group they don't necessarily dump stocks altogether. There's a subtle -- and sometimes not-so-subtle -- shift into defensive names like utilities or consumer staples. Makes sense. These industries are going to do reasonably well regardless of the environment.

Over the course of the past several years, however, what constitutes a "safe" name capable of holding up against the headwind of a marketwide correction has evolved. Consumers may skip a trip to the mall or postpone a vacation. But, Apple's created such a degree of customer loyalty and fandom that it's unlikely current iPhone owners will take a pass on their next opportunity to upgrade their device.