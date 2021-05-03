Better Buy: Boeing or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

We saw last year just how dire financial consequences can be for Boeing when there are problems beyond their control. The pandemic caused uncertainty in the airline industry and threatened the financial health of several major carriers, who faced a nearly complete and indefinite cessation of traffic. As a result, Boeing delivered only 157 aircraft in 2020. That was down from 380 in 2019, which was itself a major decline from the 806 deliveries in 2018, due to the 737 MAX grounding.

Boeing operates a cyclical business that is dependent on the financial condition of its customers downstream. At full capacity, commercial jet deliveries produce the majority of the aerospace leader's revenue, so Boeing needs a full backlog of orders that are being completed. With a relatively small number of customers and extremely low unit sales, it doesn't take much to drastically impact the top line.