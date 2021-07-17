Better Buy: Boeing or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

The fact is, though, the Federal Aviation Administration's concern is actually quite modest. The agency knows 787 Dreamliners that are already in use may well suffer the manufacturing misstep in question, but -- for the time being anyway -- is considering letting these planes remain unchecked and unaltered. The only Dreamliners that will require repairs are the ones Boeing has yet to deliver to customers.

It's also worth noting that as of the end of last month Boeing is sitting on more than 5,000 orders for planes to be delivered over the course of the next few years. To put that in perspective, in 2018 (before the pandemic as well as before the 737 MAX's fatal flaws were found) the company delivered a total of 806 aircraft.

The point being, Boeing is going to be fine despite the near-term turbulence. Recent weakness from the stock is an entry opportunity for long-term investors.

Why the Dow Jones Industrial Average is not

But why step into a problem-riddled laggard like Boeing when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) appears so unstoppable? It's up 88% since last March's low, after all, yet just hit yet another record high!