Better Buy: Chevron or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

No power play -- but a compelling rebound candidate

Neither Chevron nor its energy peers will ever be the titans they were back in the '80s and '90s, when oil was the world's major widely available energy source. Their growth-oriented efforts than have since evolved to models that prioritize reliable income, and by extension, mostly reliable dividends. Work it's doing on the alternative energy front is smart, but competition is fierce. Chevron's sheer size won't help it in the future like it did in the past.

With the stock being a laggard not just for the past year-and-a-half but for the past seven years, however, the market is pricing in more doubt than is actually merited. At the very least, Chevron's above-average dividend yield of 5.2% makes it a compelling prospect for income investors. But even without such a strong yield, this stock's present price underestimates the fact that the world is still decades away from weaning itself off of oil. It's certainly a more compelling pick than an index fund based on the Dow right now, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average itself looks like it's starting to struggle under the weight of the past year's big 26% gain.