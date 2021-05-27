Better Buy: Cisco or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

It's a dynamic, however, that you can ultimately use to your advantage.

Right or wrong, many investors don't do their proverbial homework, and many of the ones who do the sort of studying they're supposed to still don't act on the information they gather. Big mistake. Although it's certainly easy to move with the herd that's steered by current headlines, you're typically better off digging up your own data and coming to your own conclusions. Ironically, the more sensational the prevailing headlines may be, the more important it is to look past the groupthink they can create.

More specific to the current scenario, the crowd seems less than impressed with Cisco here, and looks like it will remain so until the chip shortage is over and companies are spending big on tech again. But waiting that long could mean investors end up waiting too long. Stocks tend to move predictively rather than reactively.