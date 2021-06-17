Better Buy: Clorox Stock or the Entire S&P 500?

Largely overlooked by investors, however, is how much of the company's IGNITE strategy has been implemented in just the past few months despite the pandemic. For instance, stronger products were unveiled, like its "Glad to be Green" trash bags and Kingsford wood grilling pellets.

It's still not entirely clear to what extent these and other initiatives have attracted consumers and turned them into loyal customers. But, it is encouraging to know that part of IGNITE's strategy is customer-minded rather than being entirely product-minded, even if it might take until 2022 to fully realize the upside of this nuance.

Why not the S&P 500

Don't misread the message. Building a portfolio around a core position in an index fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) still makes plenty of sense for most long-term investors. The odds of outperforming with regular buying and selling of individual stocks are actually pretty low; a simple index fund sidesteps the problem.

If there was ever a time to try out a different track, this is it.