Better Buy: Coinbase Stock or Every Nasdaq Stock?

In what seems like the early innings of a crypto revolution, many people wonder what's the best way to get exposure to the segment. Buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) directly may seem like a hassle to some amid the various decisions -- how to buy it, where to buy it, and how to store it. Buying a proxy company -- a company that's essentially in the business of Bitcoin -- is often seen as a reasonable solution.

Enter Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). The company went public only a few months ago, initially jumping to over $400 a share before plunging down to around $250 where it currently trades. It's worth considering whether Coinbase is a long-term buy and hold or if you're better off simply buying the Nasdaq stock market index as a whole. For simplicity, we'll use the Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) for comparison in hopes of finding the better buy.

A brief look at Coinbase