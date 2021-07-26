Better Buy: Crocs or Every Nasdaq Stock?

Ever heard the term "buy the rumor, sell the news?" It's the stock market's spin on "as good as it gets." There's no denying Crocs has done well in recent quarters, and the future looks bright even if it doesn't look thrilling. As was noted, however, the stock is now up more than 1,100% from last March's low. That's huge, but more than that, it's the sort of run-up that was likely driven by speculators fearing they were going to miss out and buying, which of course exacerbates an already hot rally. These are the same folks who are just as quick to take profits following a big bullish move, and with nothing new looming on the company's long-term radar, that profit-taking could take shape soon, and in a hurry. This will put just as much bearish pressure on the stock.