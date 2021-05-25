Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. the Entire S&P 500?

Take an appropriate level of risk

As every smart investor knows, there's an inverse relationship between risk and potential returns.

It's undeniable that the S&P 500 doesn't have as much immediate upside potential as Dogecoin. In fact, it took the S&P 500 from 1964 to 2020 to produce a 23,454% return (including dividends); it took Dogecoin a matter of months. You simply aren't going to make eye-popping gains overnight by investing in an S&P fund.

But, there's a big caveat. You'd have made those impressive gains on Dogecoin if and only if you bought in and got out at the right times. If you bought your Dogecoin on May 18 and saw the value of the tokens drop by more than 40% on the morning of May 19, your investment's performance wasn't quite so impressive.

The S&P 500 isn't going to go down that much in a day, barring an unprecedented catastrophe in the U.S. economy. When you buy the S&P 500, you are essentially betting that American businesses won't all collapse at the same time and not be able to recover. When you buy Dogecoin, you're betting that a large number of people will continue to see value over the long term in a digital currency that started as a joke -- even as an increasing number of cryptocurrencies are created.