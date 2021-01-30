Better Buy: Intel or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

Diversification without sacrificing growth

Owning an index rather than a single stock comes with benefits and disadvantages. Diversification dilutes the degree to which any individual faltering company can drag down your entire portfolio, so owning a large number of stocks is good for reducing volatility . However, it also puts a cap on how much impact any single big winner can have on your total returns.

Intel might outperform the market if its current strategic shift successfully reestablishes the company's market dominance. However, Intel isn't likely to generate huge returns for investors through rapid sales or earnings growth. Owning the other 29 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Index probably won't limit portfolio growth relative to Intel, but it will greatly reduce risk and volatility. The Dow is spread out across numerous sectors, and it still provides plenty of exposure to growth areas such as tech, pharmaceuticals, and consumer cyclical stocks. Moreover, investors can use ETFs such as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: DIA) to easily buy the whole index and receive dividend distributions that currently yield 1.8%, not too far below Intel's yield.