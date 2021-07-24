Better Buy: Invesco QQQ or Fidelity MSCI IT Index ETF

Its performance over the years has been fantastic. Through the second quarter, the Invesco QQQ was up by 44% over the prior 12 months, has grown at an annualized rate of 28% over the past five years, and a rate of 21% over the past 10 years. Year to date, the ETF was up roughly 14% through July 20. Its expense ratio is 0.20%, which is below its category average. In terms of its risk measures, it has a standard deviation of 27.7% and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF tracks the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index, which tracks about 350 IT stocks, including large-, mid-, and small-cap names. The fund employs a representative sampling strategy, which means it invests in a representative sample of securities that have an investment profile similar to the index. The securities selected are based on several factors -- including market capitalization and industry weightings, fundamental characteristics, and liquidity measures. Thus, it invests at least 80% of its assets in the stocks in the index. Its three largest holdings are Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia.