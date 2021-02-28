Better Buy: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF vs Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a median P/E ratio of 21.8, a median P/B ratio of 2.3, and a standard deviation of 14.3%. Its top 10 holdings are Plug Power, Caesars, Penn National Gaming, Novocure, Cloudflare, Cree, 10X Genomics, Five Below, Repligen, and Darling Ingredients.

The ETF returned 19.3% in 2020. Over the last five years it has posted an annualized return of 12.9% and over the past 10 years has returned 11.6% on an annualized basis. Also, this ETF has a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.04% -- well below the 0.32% category average. That means that investors pay just 4 cents in fees for every $100 they have invested.

Which is the better buy?

If you're looking at returns, it's hard not to lean toward the iShares ETF. It has delivered better results over the 1-year, 5-year and 10-year periods than the Schwab fund. The Schwab fund is doing better thus far in 2021, though -- it was up about 10.7% through Friday, compared to the iShares fund, which was up by about 8% year to date.