Better Buy: Johnson & Johnson Stock or the Entire S&P 500?

The S&P 500 Index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit record highs (again) earlier this week, and is up to the tune of 45% over the past 12 months. By contrast, shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are only up about 6% over the same time frame, and are trading where they were in late January. Lawsuits over carcinogens in the company's talcum powder led to billions of dollars worth of claims against it, which naturally weighed on the stock. More recently, a key headwind has been potential problems with its coronavirus vaccine.

However, investors shouldn't buy companies (or index funds) simply based on where they've been -- the more important question to answer is where they are likely to be going. And to predict that, investors have to make forward-looking judgment calls, weighing the potential risks against the potential rewards for all available choices.

In this case, let's narrow the field and compare just two options.

The case for Johnson & Johnson