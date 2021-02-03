Better Buy: Netflix Stock or the Entire S&P 500?

If you'd bought $10,000 worth of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock a year ago, your investment would be worth $15,300 today. Had you put the same $10,000 investment into an S&P 500 index fund, you'd now have about $11,500.

Netflix was clearly a winning stay-at-home stock in 2020. But people have been stuck at home watching TV for nearly a year. Surely we'll all be eager to do something else as COVID-19 vaccines become widespread. Plus, practically everyone you know already subscribes to Netflix. There's also growing streaming competition from rivals like Disney+ and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime.

Yet in spite of all that, Netflix still has plenty of room to grow. Here's why Netflix can continue to deliver blockbuster returns compared to the S&P 500 index.

Why Netflix still has plenty of growth ahead