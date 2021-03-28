Better Buy: Procter & Gamble or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

Of the 30 stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Procter & Gamble's beta of 0.41 is the lowest. That means it's the least likely of them to be impacted by any market-wide weakness.

That's not to say it would be impervious to rampant selling. While the correlation is weak, there's still a correlation. If the market does hit an unexpected macroeconomic headwind that frightens investors, however, that scenario will likely prompt fresh decisions to seek out the reliability that only consumer staples businesses or utility companies can provide. We have to think at least a little strategically, pinpointing potential changes from investors' current bullish profile.

Not etched in stone, but certainly penciled in

There are never any guarantees when it comes to the market, of course. Stocks as a whole may continue to defy the odds. Or we might learn something troubling about Procter & Gamble that undermines the stock anyway.

Investing, though, is mostly about identifying trends and managing risks. Last year's big trend was a stimulus-driven rebound that lifted almost all stocks. In 2020, the high-risk move would have been to not participate in any of that rally. That trend seems to have run its course though, with the risk of a broad sell-off is now greater than the risk of missing out on more upside.