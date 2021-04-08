Better Buy: QQQ vs. VOO

A significant advantage of this ETF is that it provides more diversification. It includes just over 500 stocks, which makes this fund lower risk than QQQ. In addition, although this ETF also is heavy on tech stocks, the information-technology sector only makes up 27% of the fund, rather than 47% with QQQ. In other words, your money is spread more evenly across a wider variety of industries with VOO.

One downside to VOO is that it doesn't have a long track record, as it was established in 2010. It has earned an average return of around 15% per year since its inception, but that's largely due to the tremendous bull market we've experienced since 2010.

This ETF tracks the S&P 500 -- which was established in 1957. So while this particular fund is relatively young, the index it's based on does have a long history of positive returns.

In fact, since the S&P 500 was created, it has experienced an average rate of return of around 10% per year. Again, while no one can predict future returns, there's a good chance VOO will experience average returns of around 10% per year over the long run.

Which ETF is right for you?