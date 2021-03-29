Better Buy: QQQ vs. VOO

What is the VOO ETF?

The VOO is also an ETF, but its benchmark is the S&P 500 index. The index tracks the performance of 500 large-cap U.S. stocks, representing more than 80% of the U.S. stock market. The VOO's 0.03% expense ratio makes it one of the cheapest S&P 500 index funds available.

There's significant overlap between the largest holdings of the VOO and the QQQ. The VOO's five most heavily weighted stocks are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and Google parent company Alphabet. These five stocks account for just under 20% of its portfolio; the top 10 make up about 26%.

When you invest in the VOO, you invest across all 11 stock market sectors. But tech stocks are still heavily represented on the S&P 500 and make up about 27% of the VOO's weighting, more than any other sector. The next-most represented sectors are healthcare (13.1%) and consumer discretionary (12.4%).