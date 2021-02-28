Better Buy: Square Stock or Every Nasdaq Stock?

From a stock performance perspective, Square has delivered undeniably higher returns than the Nasdaq. However, the two are highly correlated, and Square shareholders experience significantly more volatility. Square's 2.58 beta over the past three years indicates that investors will have a bumpy ride if the stock market starts moving sideways or downward. The Nasdaq might not share the same upside, but it should still deliver proportionate and directionally similar returns with more tolerable drawdowns along the way.

The choice between buying Square or the entire Nasdaq hinges on your personal situation. If you don't have a properly diversified portfolio, then I think it would be unwise to expose yourself too much to Square's performance. If you already have some balance in your portfolio, and you are just looking for a new position to responsibly increase your growth, then Square is probably a much better fit. The fintech disruptor has substantially more upside, but we don't know exactly what's going to happen with the company in the long term (or the stock's valuation in the short term).