Better Buy: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF vs iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The ETF's three largest holdings are Bio-Techne Corp., XPO Logistics, and Fair Isaac. Industrials has the highest representation making up 18% of the portfolio, followed by financials and consumer discretionary at 15% each. The ETF is categorized as mid-cap growth.

In terms of performance, it is up about 14% YTD through June 18 and 56.7% for the one-year period end May 31. Over the past five- and 10-year periods, this ETF has posted annualized returns of 14.6% and 12.2%, respectively. Also, it has a low expense ratio of 0.05%.

Which is the better buy?

These are the two most popular mid-cap ETFs for a reason -- they have some of the lowest expense ratios and they have long track records of success. The iShares ETF has been around since 2000 and has a 10.2% return since inception, while the Vanguard ETF has been around since 2004 and has a 10.6% return since inception.