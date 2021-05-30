Better Buy: VTI vs. VOO

Vanguard S&P 500 might also be preferred in a portfolio where the investor wants greater discretion over specific holdings. For example, if you were to hold Vanguard S&P 500 along with mid-cap, small-cap, and micro-cap funds, you'd be able to easily move from one segment to the next with greater control. Total market funds, on the other hand, give you a prescribed allocation that you won't be able to alter.

The verdict

As you can see in the chart below, the performance of the two funds is nearly identical (with a very slight nod going to Vanguard Total Stock).

One way you might want to view these funds is as ideal tax-loss harvesting partners. If the market were to go down by 30% as it did last March, you could lock in a loss on one fund and jump right into the other. This would allow you to apply the realized loss against any future realized gains and lose no time in the market along the way.