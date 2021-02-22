Better Buy: Walt Disney or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

Less risk, more reward

Again, don't read more into the message than is actually being said. This isn't an indictment of Walt Disney's potential. It's simply an acknowledgment that Disney shares appear to have exceeded a valuation that the company's results can sustain until they can catch up with the current price. For now, investors may be better off keeping it simple by buying a diversified collection of top-notch stocks like all 30 names found within the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It's well up from last March's low as well, though not dangerously so.

A broad-based group of stocks also makes sense given the economic and political backdrop.

We know the economy is on the mend, with the first estimate of Q4's GDP growth rate coming in at 4%. With a new party and new kind of president in the White House at the same time that the U.S. Senate has tipped toward Democratic control, we don't know what policy changes may be down the pike that could adversely impact certain sectors. The smart-money move in this situation is owning of a little of everything, and not owning too much of any one thing. That's the name of the game, in fact -- balancing risk and reward.

Stay tuned. A steep pullback from Walt Disney shares and/or sweeping political policy changes could quickly alter the risk versus reward comparison.