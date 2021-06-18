Better Buy: Zoom Video or the Entire Nasdaq 100?

Zoom is a classic growth stock that's enduring more volatility than major indexes. There are some pros and cons to an investment like that, and you should make sure to consider the trade-offs before adding this stock to your portfolio.

What's great about Zoom

Zoom fired up investors over the last year while churning out impressive financial results. People have needed video conferencing to an unprecedented degree, and that's resulted in phenomenal growth. The company's revenue climbed 191% year over year in the most recent quarter. Zoom is also expanding its presence in larger accounts. It now has 2,000 accounts that bring in at least $100,000 in revenue per year. That's nearly triple the number from one year ago. It also reported an 87% increase in the number of customers with 10 or more employees. There are now 500,000 of these customers on its platform.

Zoom has built a strong brand in a growth industry. The company is also increasing its market share in larger business customers, which tend to have higher switching costs and better retention rates.

What's not so great about Zoom