Better Savers Spend Less Money on These 3 Things

The difference is not a matter of income

It's often believed that low savers save less because they simply don't earn enough. However, in this study, middle savers and low savers have "very similar, if not the same salaries," says Katherine Roy, chief retirement strategist for J.P. Morgan Funds and one of six authors of the study.

"So they're earning the same, but it seems like the middle savers somehow are able to save 3% more than the low savers," Roy adds.

And that 3% boost in savings "is huge," she says. It could explain why the retirement plan balances of employees who are middle savers are almost twice as large as those of employees who are low savers.

Better savers spend less money in 3 categories

Where did low savers spend more of their money than middle savers? Three categories of expenditures, as a percentage of salary, rose to the top: