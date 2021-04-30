Biden Plan Includes Uptick in Tax Audits for the Wealthy

Still, that doesn't mean the wealthy are doomed off the bat. If you're a higher earner and you want to avoid a tax audit, one of the best rules to follow is to simply not lie. Report all of your income, only claim tax credits and deductions you're actually entitled to, and limit yourself to legal tax breaks, such as maxing out an IRA or 401(k) plan to shield a chunk of your income from the IRS.

At the same time, it's important to keep meticulous records so that if your tax return is questioned by the IRS, you'll have proof to back up your claims. You may, for example, have a year when you claim a proportionately high number of business deductions. But if that deduction is legitimate, and you have the paperwork to back it up, that audit won't have to end badly.

Remember, too, that while President Biden is seeking to funnel more money to the IRS for audit purposes, that doesn't mean the agency will shift to a system where audits are automatically conducted in person. Right now, most audits are conducted by mail, and that won't necessarily change, even if the IRS gets additional funding.