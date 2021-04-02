Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Earmarks $213 Billion for Housing. Here’s How He’d Spend It

Affordable housing will take some of the $2.3 trillion pie President Joe Biden is serving up as part of his sweeping American Jobs Plan. The wall-to-wall infrastructure plan, announced Wednesday, allocates $213 billion for a wide variety of housing issues designed to help low-income households and home buyers on a tight budget.

In its briefing statement on the infrastructure package, the White House noted that millions of families spend more than half of their income each month on rent, while also struggling to pay for home energy costs. This makes it difficult for many families to transition from renting to purchase their first home, according to the White House fact sheet.

Biden’s plan takes aim at everything from the high cost of rent to exclusionary zoning laws, which contribute to the severe housing shortage in the U.S.

Although many policy experts laud Biden’s efforts to repair some of the problems with affordable housing, the need is larger and more immediate than what the bill proposes, they say.