Biden's Tax Plan Makes Roth IRA Retirement Savings Even More Attractive

Withdraw funds if needed

There may be hesitation around putting tons of money away in a retirement account because you don't want all your cash locked up forever. That's not something you have to worry about with a Roth IRA.

While there may be penalties for withdrawing funds from an employer-sponsored retirement plan too soon, one of the greatest features of a Roth is that you can always withdraw what you put in. You can dip into your Roth IRA and withdraw your contributions tax and penalty-free. Plus, there are no required minimum distributions when you're in your 70s. Therefore, you can leave your money in your account as long as you like and transfer the benefits to your heirs tax-free as long as the rules are followed.

Say goodbye to your future tax tab

Even if Biden's tax plan doesn't go through, you still have a chance to win big with the Roth IRA.