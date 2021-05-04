Biden's Tax Proposal Leaves Out Social Security So Far

Will Social Security taxes go up?

Right now, workers pay Social Security taxes on their first $142,800 of earnings. In the course of his presidential campaign, Biden had talked about raising Social Security taxes on workers earning over $400,000. Specifically, his idea was to keep the current $142,800 wage cap in place, but then reinstate a tax on earnings once they surpassed the $400,000 mark. As is the case with the proposals mentioned above, Biden's goal is to not raise taxes on average or even moderate earners. Rather, he's only looking to have the wealthy pay more.

But in announcing his recent round of tax changes, Biden made no mention of Social Security or an increase in taxes on higher earners to better fund the program. Now, this doesn't mean that his plan to impose taxes on wages exceeding $400,000 is off the table -- but it is interesting that it really didn't come up much in the context of major tax changes.