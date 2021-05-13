Big Banks Join Efforts to Ease Path to Credit Cards

How it could work

The program is part of Project REACh (Roundtable for Economic Access and Change), a partnership announced in July 2020 by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Partners include banks, civil rights organizations and other groups, with an aim to reduce the roadblocks that prevent equal and fair participation in the economy.

Some banks, including Chase, can already look at bank deposits and cash flow to help assess credit eligibility for consumers without a credit history. Project REACh enables banks to share this data with the three major credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — which compile the credit reports that inform your credit scores.

For now, Chase is sharing only deposit account information, but plans to eventually share other payment information, like rent and utility bills, with credit bureaus.