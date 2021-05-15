Bitcoin vs. Ethereum vs. Dogecoin: Which One Is Right for You?

Bitcoin

While there's no such thing as a "safe" cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is somewhat less risky than Ethereum and Dogecoin. Again, this doesn't mean it isn't risky, but it does have several advantages over its competition.

Bitcoin is the original cryptocurrency, and it has the most name recognition and the most credibility. Few merchants accept crypto as a form of payment, but the ones that do are more likely to accept Bitcoin than other types of digital currencies. Widespread adoption will be key to crypto's long-term success, so Bitcoin has a leg up on its competitors.

In addition, Bitcoin is often referred to as "digital gold" because there is a limited number of tokens available -- 21 million tokens, to be exact. This scarcity increases Bitcoin's value, and it can also potentially drive up its price.

Ethereum

Ethereum is the next most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. Technically, Ethereum is a type of blockchain technology, and Ether is the coin hosted on the Ethereum blockchain.