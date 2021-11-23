 Skip to main content
Black Friday preview: How to get the best deals at major retailers

Black Friday 2021 is almost here.

Here's a closer look at how major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and others are handling the big holiday shopping event this year.

How to get the best Black Friday deals at major retailers

Here's a closer look at how major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and others are handling Black Friday this year.

How to get the best Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals
How to get the best Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals

If you thought seeing holiday merchandise around Halloween was early, Amazon is now taking the holiday shopping season to a whole new — and earliest-ever — level.

How to get the best Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals
How to get the best Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals

Walmart is rolling out three sales events with its second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days."

How to get the top Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals
How to get the top Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals

Like the rest of the retail world, Best Buy is expanding Black Friday into a monthlong event. The technology and appliance store has launched its holiday sales event.

How to get the best Lowe’s Black Friday 2021 deals
How to get the best Lowe’s Black Friday 2021 deals

Lowe's Black Friday deals are most anticipated among shoppers who are looking to decorate for the holidays, make some home improvements or upgrade an appliance. And save a bunch of money.

How to get the best Macy’s Black Friday 2021 deals
How to get the best Macy’s Black Friday 2021 deals

Macy's is joining the parade of national retailers expanding Black Friday throughout the month of November. The department store even has specials as low as $3.

How to get the best Target Black Friday 2021 deals
How to get the best Target Black Friday 2021 deals

Target has already launched Black Friday discounts, with more deals dropping weekly. But the popular retailer is aiming to make this Black Friday shopping season not only longer, but also more convenient.

How to get the best Costco Black Friday 2021 deals
How to get the best Costco Black Friday 2021 deals

The warehouse version of Black Friday is underway. Costco is super-sizing the holiday season with four stages of savings through November. Grab a basket and a couple of flat carts and pick up a pallet or two of your favorite bargains.

How to get the best Apple Black Friday 2021 deals
How to get the best Apple Black Friday 2021 deals

While many third-party retailers (slightly) discount some devices, Apple Stores and the website maintain their low-key demeanor. But there are ways to get an Apple Black Friday deal.

