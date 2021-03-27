Boost Your Passive Income With Monthly Dividend Checks From These 3 Stocks

2. LTC Properties

LTC Properties is a healthcare REIT with 184 properties, most of which are assisted living and skilled nursing facilities with triple-net leases.

The pandemic has obviously been brutal for the types of senior-care properties in the company's portfolio. The heavy toll of COVID-19 led to a drop in hospital referrals. Families have also been hesitant to move loved ones into senior care facilities. According to an analysis by CliftonLarsonAllen, skilled nursing facility occupancy was below 80% in all 48 continental states at the start of 2021.

However, LTC Properties has fared decently since it only leases the properties but doesn't actually operate the facilities. Management reported that 98% of rents were collected as due in Q4.

In the past five years, LTC Properties shares have dropped nearly 4%. By comparison, the S&P 500 index has risen 95% over the same period.

However, LTC's monthly dividend of $0.19 per share translates to a yield of 5.37%, making it a decent play for those seeking reliable income, considering that the current S&P 500 yield is below 1.5%. Plus, the company could benefit from an aging population that will drive higher demand for senior living in the years to come.

3. STAG Industrial